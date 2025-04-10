A Pastoral Letter on Eucharistic Practice

To my colleagues in mission and parish leadership:

With Holy Week and Easter Day coming up, you are in the prayers of all of us in Echo Park as you prepare to welcome the people of God. We know these are busy days, and we thank you for your devoted ministry. As Canon McCarthy and I make our way around the diocese, we experience a magnificent diversity of liturgical practice that will be a blessing to old friends and new these sacred seasons. By the same token, the long exit from COVID has begotten enough variations on canonical and customary practice that colleagues and I agreed on the timeliness of these three resources and reminders.

First, please note the new policy on Communion from Reserve Sacrament in the Absence of a Priest, created by the Bishop’s Commission on Liturgy & Music in response to my request. It addresses the need of some congregations, anticipating a season of worship without the services of a priest, who may wish to arrange for reception of Communion distributed by a layperson or a deacon. You’ll find the policy and liturgy here.

Second is a gentle reminder about my 2023 Pastoral Letter on Holy Eucharist, offering general guidelines for all congregations on the distribution of communion and specific guidelines for those congregations who have established an open table policy. The letter is posted on the diocesan website here. I stress again that we are not asking or recommending that you alter your practice. If the mission or parish you serve has an open table, it is as simple as adding to your bulletin or announcement page a few words inviting unbaptized persons who have been welcomed to experience Holy Communion to contact a member of the clergy if they are interested in learning more about Holy Baptism.

Third is “Drink This, All of You,” the 2022 guidelines issued by the Bishop’s Commission on Liturgy & Music outlining these options approved for the distribution of communion wine. Also posted on the diocesan website, the guidelines include:

· Option One: After the Breaking of the Bread, using the flagon of consecrated wine to fill small, individual chalices (cups) and distributing them to the people in the manner customary for the congregation (by lay persons, deacons, or priests), or fill the cups from the reserved sacrament and place them on the credence table, distributing the cups to communicants after the prayer of consecration and the fraction. The wine consecrated in a single flagon during the service can be used for the cups the following week.

· Option Two: After the Breaking of the Bread, using the flagon of consecrated wine to fill small, household (individual or family) chalices (cups), brought forward by individuals or family groups (filled by lay persons, deacons, or priests as is customary for the distribution for the parish).

· Option Three: Having the communion minister intinct the wafer and place it in the communicant’s hand.

· Option Four: Receiving directly from a common chalice with a non-porous surface (silver or similar metal), assuming a wine with a high alcohol content (such as typical communion port wines) and carefully wiping and turning the chalice between communicants.

o NOTE: Intinction by the communicant in the common chalice continues to be strongly discouraged.

For further information or clarification, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Rev. Canon Susan Russell (srussell@ladiocese.org); our commission chair, the Very Rev. Canon Kay Sylvester (kay@stpauls.org); or me (jtaylor@ladiocese.org). Please know that this comes with every best wish for a blessed Holy Week and Eastertide and deep gratitude for your work and witness on behalf of the Gospel in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

Yours in Christ’s love,

The Rt. Rev. John Harvey Taylor

VII Bishop of Los Angeles