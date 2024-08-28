St. Paul’s Commons sets Oct. 20 Evensong to mark 30th anniversary of campus opening

[The Episcopal News] All are invited to an Oct. 20 Evensong set to mark the 30th year of St. Paul’s Commons, Echo Park, as headquarters of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

“The spirit of service and hospitality prized by our diocesan community continues to guide the ministries shared in Echo Park these three decades,” said Bishop John Harvey Taylor, who will preach at the 5 p.m. Sunday liturgy featuring a volunteer choir assembled from across the L.A. diocese’s five and one-quarter counties.

“This mission is cause to celebrate anew as we shape deepened ways of feeding hearts hungry for spiritual growth, community life, and social services provided to neighbors in need.”

The Rev. John Watson, priest-in-charge of St. Athanasius – the historic congregation worshiping at the heart of the Commons – is shaping the bilingual Evensong to reflect current ministries in English and Spanish, longstanding community outreach, and collaboration with interfaith partners on site.

“”The theme of ‘place’ is such an important part of our spiritual lives,” said Watson, who will preside at the Evensong at the bishop’s invitation.

“It is no wonder, then, after decades of presence and prayer, this corner of Los Angeles has seen transformation of community, real expressions of hope and a Spirit-led desire to see inclusive communities of love and life. This service of thanksgiving for this place that we share with others, is an opportunity to express that inclusive dream.”

Registration is requested for those planning to attend the service; click here.

Evan Griffith, organist-in-residence at St. Paul’s Commons, will conduct music for the service. Information for volunteer choir singers will be available soon.

A reception will follow the service, and attendees traveling long distances are welcome to reserve overnight accommodations in the retreat center on campus.

St. Paul’s Commons is rooted in the Episcopal Church’s 160 years of ministry in Los Angeles, dating from the first service – held Dec. 24, 1864 – of St. Athanasius parish, which continues today as Southern California’s oldest continuous Protestant house of worship.

A historical overview traces the congregation’s 1883 change of name to St. Paul’s, its 1899 designation as the diocese’s pro-cathedral, the parish’s one-time ownership of a 35-acre lot as well as the hospital later named Good Samaritan, and five church locations, including the present site at 840 Echo Park Ave.

Dedicated as the Cathedral Center of St. Paul on Oct. 22, 1994, the Echo Park campus in 2019 was renamed St. Paul’s Commons to distinguish its ministries from those of downtown’s St. John’s Cathedral, so designated in 2007.